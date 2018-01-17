Introducing our powerful new geolocation travel insurance

The idea of a new travel insurance product is not typically something that will have people jumping out of their seat, but Revolut is about to change the game. Dropping today, we’ve launched our new Pay-per-Day Travel Insurance feature with powerful geolocation technology! 🚀

From as little as £1.00 or €1.00 per day, you’ll be covered worldwide for medical and dental and you’ll only have to pay for the days that you actually go away. In addition, our smart geolocation technology can automatically detect when you leave and return to your home country and turn your cover on or off - magic. ✨

How does it work?

Pay-per-day Travel Insurance makes use of Revolut’s geolocation technology to pinpoint exactly where you are in the world and automatically turn on coverage for you when travelling.

Using your Revolut app, you can easily tailor your insurance policy to suit your needs, even if you’re already on the move. For example, you can extend your policy to include friends or family, or add cover for winter sports such as skiing or snowboarding, all at the tap of a button. 👆

How much does it cost?

Pay-per-Day

In true Revolut style, our Pay-per-Day Travel Insurance starts at less than £1 per day. On average, a Revolut user spends 13 days abroad per year, which means that Pay-per-Day Travel Insurance only costs £11.76!

Pay-per-Day Annual Cap

And just like your contactless card, our insurance policy also comes with a price cap, specific to your unique policy. This means that no matter how much you travel during the year, your policy will not only protect you from the unexpected, but it will also protect you from overpaying.

Fixed Annual Policy

However, if you’re an avid traveller, you will be pleased to know that you can opt for a yearly policy which comes at a fixed cost of only £30 per year.

Where does it work?

Our new Pay-per-day Travel Insurance will cover you wherever your travels may take you, but you can read the small print here for more details.

Who do we cover?

In general, all Revolut users will be able to apply for cover with our Travel Insurance, except for Swiss residents. We are actively working to extend our service to the entire Revolut community. Please refer to our T&Cs as there are other restrictions such as age and trip duration.

Who provides the cover?

Revolut works with leading underwriters, White Horse Insurance Ireland, part of the Thomas Cook Group, who are authorised and regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland.

How do I make a claim?

If you need to make a claim, simply call the 24 hour worldwide emergency hotline and they’ll be happy to help you. You can find this number within the app.